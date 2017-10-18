Ohio launches tech challenge aimed at opioid crisis

File photo (Photo: NBC)

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has launched its $8 million effort to attract ideas for using technology to solve the national opioid addiction crisis.



The state is pitching the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge as global in scope. It is similar in its mission to an effort the NFL used to generate new ideas to address concussions.



Officials said Wednesday the effort will roll out in three stages, the idea, challenge and product phases. The deadline for the idea phase is Dec. 15.



Officials emphasize that private citizens and scientific and technological experts can participate by going to a website where ideas can be submitted.



Ohio Gov. John Kasich recently called for Ohio Third Frontier funding to increase the speed of scientific and technological breakthroughs that could help solve the U.S. opioid problem.

