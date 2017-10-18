WKYC
Ohio leaders want to deliver on Amazon HQ bids

Dan Sewell, Associated Press , WKYC 8:30 AM. EDT October 18, 2017

CINCINNATI (AP) - From hurricane-free weather to cool new brew houses, Ohio leaders are promising Amazon they can deliver what the e-commerce giant would like for its second headquarters.

Ohio and its major cities are vying with competitors from across the country salivating over the potential boost of hosting the company and some 50,000 workers. Seattle-based Amazon has invited bids that are due Thursday.

Ohio's congressional delegation has made a bipartisan pitch, touting the state's central location, higher education, workforce, transportation and "business-friendly" environment without singling out one Buckeye locale as tops.

National analysts generally aren't ranking Ohio high among likely destinations for Amazon.

But Cincinnati's mayor has pledged to "reach for the stars" to land the company's headquarters.

