Ohio man contracts West Nile virus; state's first human case this year

A 44-year-old man from Clermont County, Ohio (near Cincinnati) has contracted West Nile Virus, according to the Ohio Dept. of Health.

ODH says this is the state's first human case of the virus in 2017. 29 Ohio counties (including Cuyahoga) have reported West Nile activity, which is mostly spread through mosquitoes.

Officials say the man did not need to be hospitalized and Clermont County Public Health will conduct an environmental assessment of the area. ODH added most people who contract the virus will not experience symptoms, while about one in five will develop a fever, along with symptoms such as body aches, joint pain, vomiting, or rash. In even rarer cases (less than one percent), patients can develop severe neurological conditions.

ODH has provided these tips to avoid mosquito bites:

If you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, be sure to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks.

Wear light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitoes.

Use EPA-registered mosquito repellent and follow the label directions.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

In addition, here are more tips to try to minimize the number of mosquitoes around your home:

Eliminate standing water.

Empty or remove water-holding containers, such as buckets, unused flower pots and bird baths.

Make sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Keep child wading pools empty and on their sides when not being used.

