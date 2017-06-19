WKYC
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Ohio man killed by falling tree limb

Associated Press , WKYC 9:33 AM. EDT June 19, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A man has been killed by a tree limb in Ohio after trying to cut it down with a chain saw.

Police say the man was cutting the limb at a Columbus home Sunday afternoon. Police Sgt. Patrick Shaffer says the man was likely killed on impact after a limb swung and hit his head from behind.

Officers and paramedics were called to the scene around 1 p.m., where the man was pronounced dead.

Family members tell WCMH-TV the man was Ronnie Booker.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories