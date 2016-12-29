Ohio man pleads not guilty in infant daughter's death

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man charged with shaking his infant daughter to death has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.



Twenty-two-year-old Brian Hayslip appeared Thursday in Clark County Municipal Court where a judge set a $300,000 bond.



Authorities say Hayslip told police he shook his 3-month-old daughter named Lilly when she began crying Tuesday while feeding her at the home he and the infant's mother shared 30 miles north of Dayton in Clark County.



A passer-by found Lilly's dead body hours later strapped to a car seat inside Hayslip's running truck in Mercer County. A police K-9 tracked Hayslip to a field nearby. He reportedly told police he was looking for a spot to bury his daughter.



The Clark County public defender assigned Thursday to represent Hayslip couldn't be immediately reached.

