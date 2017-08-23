Ohio man tired of renting to drug addicts burns his trailer down

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- A Chillicothe man received a warning after setting a vacant trailer he owned on fire Friday.

According to Capt. Dennis McKeever, of the Ross County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at 786 Massieville Road to find a man standing next to a burnt down trailer with a garden hose, trying to put out the fire.

The report notes Robert Violette, 41, who owns several trailers on the property, set the vacant trailer on fire, citing he was "tired of renting out to drug addicts so he was burning (the trailers) all down."

When the Scioto Township Fire Department arrived on the scene, Chief Ryan Horsley said they had to put out the fire, as opposed to Violette having put the fire out himself before they arrived.

McKeever said the fire was extinguished and Violette was informed he couldn't burn any type of man-made materials. The report notes Scioto Township Fire Department issued Violette a warning and deputies sent a copy of their report to Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Ross County Emergency Management Association director for follow-up.

Horsley said since it was Violette's first offense, he was issued a warning instead of charges.

Phone calls to the number listed for the residence weren't returned and a Facebook user identified as Violette's wife declined to comment.

Copyright: Chillicothe Gazette