Ohio mom accused of taping toddler to wall arrested

REYNOLDSBURG, OHIO - Police say a woman accused of taping her 2-year-old son to the wall and streaming it live on social media has been arrested in central Ohio.

Reynoldsburg police say 18-year-old Shayla Rudolph was arrested Thursday on an abduction charge.

Her son was taken into custody by Franklin County Children's Services.



Court records don't list an attorney for Rudolph.



Police say they received a crime tip Wednesday about a live Facebook stream of a mother taping her son to the wall and taping his mouth shut.

The police statement says their review of a copy of the stream showed Rudolph using clear packing tape to tape her son to the wall and tape his mouth.



They say it appeared the child was restrained with the tape for about 15 minutes.

