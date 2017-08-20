Ohio mom founds music therapy charity after daughter's death

(Photo: Facebook)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman whose daughter died of a rare blood disorder has turned her family's tragedy into a charity to help other children.



NBC's "Today" reports (http://on.today.com/2uJYMMA ) Nikki McCarthy, of suburban Columbus, channeled her grief into the nonprofit organization Sam's Fans. It provides music and art therapy to young patients at Ohio hospitals.



McCarthy's daughter, Sam, spent years in and out of hospitals because of a rare genetic disorder before she died eight years ago.



A bright spot in her often painful treatments that included a bone marrow transplant at age 11 was working with music therapist Brian Schreck. The two made a special recording for Mother's Day that McCarthy still cherishes.



McCarthy's husband, Dan, and their three sons have raised more than $150,000 toward the nonprofit's work.

