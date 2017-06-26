Ohio moves forward on consolidating Lake Erie algae efforts

Chris Winslow, director of Ohio State's Stone Laboratory and Ohio Sea Grant, examines three water samples from Lake Erie, comparing varying levels of harmful algal blooms. (Photo: Jon Stinchcomb/News Herald)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's environmental regulators who pledged to drastically cut what's feeding the harmful algae in Lake Erie will consolidate oversight of the work to help make sure money is well spent and research isn't overlapping.



The proposal from Gov. John Kasich's administration was approved by the Legislature last week. It will put the Ohio Lake Erie Commission in charge of seeing that the state reaches its goal of a 40 percent reduction of phosphorus going into western Lake Erie within the next 10 years.



Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario have pledged to make the same reduction. Researchers say it will notably help improve water quality.



Environmental groups have expressed doubts about the effectiveness of voluntary efforts being encouraged to address algae blooms, which threaten drinking water and wildlife.

