Ohio ranked among nation's most unhappy states

When it comes to the well-being of its residents, Ohio doesn't score very high.

In fact, the Buckeye State has been ranked as the sixth-worst state in the country.

This comes from the latest Gallup study that based its list on the following criteria:

Purpose: Liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals.

Social: Having supportive relationships and love in your life.

Financial: Managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security.

Community: Liking where you live, feeling safe and having pride in your community.

Physical: Having good health and enough energy to get things done daily.

The five states listed worse than Ohio were West Virginia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Indiana and Arkansas.

Hawaii landed at the top of the list for most well-being, followed by Alaska, South Dakota, Maine and Colorado.

Other highlights from Gallup's study:

Married people report better emotional health.

Millenials, the wealthy and people on the west coast lead in exercise.

Seniors, Asians and higher income-earners smoke the least.

Workplace well-being metrics are on the rise.

Maine, Florida and Idaho show big well-being improvement.

Almost all of the highest obesity rates in the nation are in the south.

CLICK HERE to read the full report.

