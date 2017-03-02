Ohio sees record spike in concealed carry permits

(Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC)

Getting a concealed carry permit includes hours of classroom instruction and time spent inside a gun range. But it also includes learning about the law and understanding where you can take a firearm.

“It’s a huge responsibly,” said Anne DePhillips, owner of Select Fire Training Center in Berea.

Last year marked the highest number of concealed carry licenses issued across the state with nearly 118,000 new permits. Add that number to about 40-thousand renewals and that’s the largest number since the state began issuing concealed carry licenses in 2004.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the amount of CCW permits issued nearly doubled to 2,900 in 2016 compared to the year before.

“A few common misconceptions is once they get their permit, they can carry a firearm anywhere, which is not the case,” Summit County Sheriff’s Inspector Bill Holland said.

Those areas that prohibit concealed carry weapons include government buildings, airports and schools. But a new law set to go into effect in late March would create a few changes.

“If you go onto the Attorney General’s website, there’s a downloadable PDF pamphlet with law updates,” said Holland. “You need to make sure you’re operating within the law.”

Some have called it the “campus carry” bill (Senate Bill 199) which makes it legal to carry a concealed weapon at college campuses and daycares, but it still gives them to the ability to say ‘no.’ Concealed weapons are not allowed on The University of Akron campus and Kent State University’s policy prohibits deadly weapons on campus.

That means it’s up to a permit holder to pay attention to the restrictions.

“Laws are always changing. It’s not up to them to get a hold of you and let you know, said DePhillips. “It’s up to you to research it out and make sure that you are up to date on the law.”

(© 2017 WKYC)