Ohio Senate hears testimony for 'Alianna Alert' bill

Lawmakers are one step closer to making the Alianna Alert a reality.

In the Ohio Senate today, legislators began hearing testimony related to the bill, which would require schools to notify parents quickly if a student doesn't show up for school.

It was a software malfunction at school that kept news of Alianna Defreeze's disappearance from getting to her family.

They say she boarded a public bus at 6:30am but never made it to school.

The family never found out until 4:15pm – when they called to cancel a meeting.

Now S-B 82 would require schools to call parents within one hour of the start of the school day, if their child is marked absent.

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Sandy Williams from Cleveland, addressed the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.

“It is imperative that parents be notified immediately if their child is absent from school. In a missing person’s case every hour is vital. The search for Alianna could have begun hours earlier if the school alerted Aliannas mother in a timely manner,” said Williams.

Turns out, a robo-call was supposed to be sent from Aliannas school, but wasn't.

That meant nearly 10 hours passed until police were notified.

That’s time that Williams is convinced may have cost a life.

