Ohio State Fair plans to reopen some rides today

COLUMBUS - The Ohio State Fair will reopen at least three rides Friday following Wednesday's deadly accident.

The fair says "Kiddieland," "SkyGlider," and "Giant Slide" will be available to ride this afternoon.

Gov. John Kasich ordered all rides shut down after a malfunction on a ride called "Fire Ball" killed 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell and injured seven others. Officials say the ride had been inspected more than once prior to the crash.

KMG, the Dutch company that makes the "Fire Ball," ordered all such rides shut down across the world until an investigation could be completed.

