Ohio State, fired marching band director settle lawsuits

Fomer OSU Band Director, Johnathan Waters (Photo: WKYC/AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A fired Ohio State University marching band director has dropped all his legal claims against the university in exchange for it agreeing not to try to recover its costs from him.



The university announced the settlement Wednesday following an Associated Press inquiry.



Jonathan Waters was fired in July 2014. The university says he ignored a "sexualized culture" inside what's known to fans as The Best Damn Band in the Land.



Waters denied wrongdoing and sued for reinstatement and damages in federal court, alleging gender discrimination. Separate litigation in state court alleged defamation. Both lawsuits were dismissed over the past month.



Waters says he's disappointed a jury never got to hear his case but gratified members of the public were on his side. A spokesman says the university is pleased the litigation is over.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.