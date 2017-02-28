Ohio State student dies after fall from parking garage

ZANESVILLE - An Ohio State University student who died Monday after falling from the top floor of a campus parking lot was a Zanesville native.

According to Ben Johnson, director of media relations at OSU, Madison Paul fell from the Ohio Union South Garage at 1:50 p.m. Monday. Paul was transported by ambulance to Wexner Medical Center in critical condition and later died as a result of her injuries, according to Johnson.

Dr. William Harbron, Superintendent of West Muskingum Schools, confirmed Tuesday morning that Paul was a 2016 graduate of West Muskingum High School.

"On behalf of West Muskingum Schools, we really feel for the family at this time," Dr. Harbron said. "We would like them to know they are in our thoughts and in our prayers."

Johnson said Paul was a first year student at OSU majoring in neuroscience. He released a statement of condolences following the incident:

"On behalf of the entire community, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Madison Paul. We have reached out to offer our support and condolences to Madison's parent."

Ohio State is offering counseling for those affected by the tragedy by calling 614-292-5766.

Gannett Ohio