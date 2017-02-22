Ohio Supreme Court to hear newspaper arguments to release Rhoden autopsy reports

Rhoden family compound (Photo: Kareem Elgazzar, The Cincinnati Enquirer)

The Ohio Supreme Court said Wednesday it will weigh evidence to determine if unredacted autopsy reports in the Rhoden family massacre are public records, allowing their release to two Ohio newspapers that sued in order to see them.

The Court did not issue an opinion but said it will accept evidence from the Ohio Attorney General, which has fought the release of the reports, and The Enquirer and the Columbus Dispatch, which sued for the records arguing they are public records under Ohio law. The attorney general argues the release of the records will hinder its ongoing investigation into the unsolved killings.

The Attorney General's office released heavily redacted autopsy reports in September 2016. A Hamilton County Coroner's pathologist performed the autopsies on Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his ex-wife, Dana Rhoden, 37; their children Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20, Hanna Rhoden, 19, and Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16; Christopher Rhoden Sr.'s brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and a cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38; as well as Hannah Gilley, 20, who was the fiancee of Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden. Those reports indicate they were all shot but disclose little else.

Authorities have declined to discuss much about the April 22, 2016, slayings, except to say they now believe more than one killer was involved and someone in the Pike County area likely knows something about the early morning crime at three trailers on Union Hill Road and a camper miles away on Left Fork Road. Authorities said they found marijuana grow sites at two locations, but have since stepped back from saying they think those sites were a motive for murder.

Attorneys for the newspapers and the Attorney General's Office have 20 days to submit evidence.

It was not clear when the Court might rule in the case.

Cincinnati Enquirer