Ohio urging police agencies to meet new statewide standards

COLUMBUS, OHIO (AP) - The state is urging Ohio law enforcement agencies to adopt new statewide standards governing the use of deadly force, body cameras, hiring and other policies ahead of a March deadline.



An advisory board commissioned by Gov. John Kasich created the standards after a series of fatal police shootings, including the 2014 death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland.



The state Department of Public Safety says more than 300 agencies employing just over half of all Ohio police officers have received certification or applied to participate to date.



Agencies must apply to adopt the standards as minimum policies soon or be listed as noncompliant on a list to be published in March.

