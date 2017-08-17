Ohio utilities board signs off on FirstEnergy rate hike

(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio regulators have rejected appeals of an earlier decision that allows FirstEnergy Corp. to impose electricity rate increases for three years.



The move will give FirstEnergy an additional $204 million each year. Homeowners using an average of 750 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see monthly bills increase by $36 a year.



The money is supposed to go toward improving the utility's electricity distribution grid.



Opponents argue that it opens the door for Akron-based FirstEnergy to put the money toward its struggling nuclear and coal power plants.



FirstEnergy has been trying to convince Ohio lawmakers that it needs $300 million in new charges to save its two aging nuclear plants that are facing stiff competition from natural gas power plants.

