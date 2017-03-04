Ohio wants more done to close child lead poisoning cases

Map of Ohio (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The state has warned health authorities investigating Ohio childhood lead poisoning cases that they must do more to close open cases and to try to find affected children before cases are closed.



The Plain Dealer (http://bit.ly/2md7gMk ) reports most of the 14 "delegated authorities" have submitted plans for closing cases, but they contend that officials relying on inaccurate counts of open cases wrongly implied they're not keeping up with their job.

Some that received letters last month say some of the cases the state identified as open were actually closed, duplicated or incorrectly categorized.



Ohio's Department of Health has acknowledged that a change in databases in 2011 created some errors.

A spokeswoman says the recent guidance sent to the programs is meant to ensure investigators take necessary steps to protect children.

