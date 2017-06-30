Ohio's Jon Husted to Trump election commission: We won't turn over confidential voter info

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, shown here the night he won re-election in 2014, is running for governor. (Photo: Tony Dejak, AP)

Ohio won't turn over residents' confidential information to President Donald Trump's voter fraud commission.

Secretary of State Jon Husted on Friday said Ohio would not comply with the full request from the Election Integrity Commission for confidential voter information.

Namely, it will not provide the commission with the last four digits of Ohioans' Social Security numbers or their state driver's license IDs.

Husted, a Republican, is running for governor. In his statement, Husted said that fraud is rare. And, he warned the commission, "We do not want any federal intervention in our state's right and responsibility to conduct elections."

The federal Election Integrity Commission has asked each of the 50 states to provide the name, address, date of birth, party affiliation, last four Social Security number digits and voting history back to 2006 of potentially every voter in the state.

Ohio already makes much of the information requested publicly available for anyone to download, so the commission will have access to that information.

What’s already available for download from the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, by county or statewide:

Name

Birth date

Registration date

Voter status (whether you’re active or inactive)

Party affiliation

Address

Voting history in general elections, primaries and special elections since 2000 — some elections show the party you voted; some just show whether you voted or not

Kentucky won’t comply with a request for voter roll data from Trump’s voter fraud commission. It differs from Ohio in that its voter roll data isn't publicly available to be downloaded. Instead, the state requires anyone wishing to get the data to fill out a request form.

Kentucky is one of a handful of states that announced it would not honor the request. Secretary of State Alison Grimes, a Democrat, said the commission perpetuates the erroneous belief that voter fraud is a widespread issue.



"Kentucky will not aid a commission that is at best a waste of taxpayer money and at worst an attempt to legitimize voter suppression efforts across the country," Grimes said in a statement.

"I do not intend to release Kentuckians' sensitive personal data to the fed. gov't." — Sec. Grimes



Statement on Pres. Commission request: pic.twitter.com/9Js05x99eF — Alison L. Grimes (@KySecofState) June 30, 2017

Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton but has claimed, without evidence, that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally. In addition to the voter information, the letter asks state officials for suggestions on improving election integrity and to share any evidence of fraud and election-related crimes in their states.

The data will help the commission "fully analyze vulnerabilities and issues related to voter registration and voting," vice chairman and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach wrote.

On Thursday, Virginia's governor and the California Secretary of State joined Grimes in saying they will not share the information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Cincinnati Enquirer