Ohio's minimum wage to increase in January 2018: Here's how much more

COLUMBUS -- Ohioans on minimum wage will see a slight increase in their paychecks starting Jan. 1, 2018.

Minimum wage will increase from $8.15 an hour to $8.30 an hour for non-tipped employees. Tipped employees will go up from $4.08 to $4.15.

The amendment passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 states that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation.

The state minimum wage is tied to the Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers for the 12-month period prior to September. This CPI-W index increased by 1.9 percent during the 12-month period from Sept. 1, 2016, to Aug. 31, 2017.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $305,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2018, and for 14 and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change.

