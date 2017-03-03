One dead, 3 injured after Ashland County crash involving Amish buggy, car

Rescue personnel work at the scene of a multiple injury crash between an Amish buggy and an SUV on U.S. 42, near the Ashland-Wayne County line, Friday. (Photo: Tony Orender/Correspondent, Mansfield News Journal)

ASHLAND COUNTY - One woman is dead and three others are injured after a crash involving an Amish buggy and a car in Ashland County on Friday afternoon.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, a PT Cruiser and an Amish buggy were both headed northbound on US 42 in Ashland County's Jackson Township around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the PT Cruiser failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck the buggy from behind, ejecting two people.

Lovina Miller, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ashland County Coroner's Office. The other passenger, 48-year-old Anna Miller, was life-flighted to Akron City Hospital. No word on her condition.

The driver and passenger of the PT Cruiser were taken to Ashland's Samaritan Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the crash.

