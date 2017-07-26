One dead, 7 injured in accident at Ohio State Fair in Columbus

(Photo: NBC 4 Columbus)

COLUMBUS - According to NBC 4 Columbus, one person is dead, five are critically injured after a reported ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday evening.

One man died and seven were injured Wednesday, said Steve Martin, battalion chief with the Columbus Fire Department. The man who died was found about 50 feet from the ride, he said.

Of those injured, five are in critical condition and two are stable, Martin said. The five who are in critical condition were transported to hospitals late Wednesday.

Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.”

The Ohio State Fair tweeted out the following just after 7:30 p.m.

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

Ohio Governor John Kasich added this note on Twitter:

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown also expressed his condolences via Twitter:

Terrible news from the Ohio State Fair tonight - thinking of all those affected and their loved ones. https://t.co/sAjioHkRvA — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 27, 2017

Wednesday was opening day at the Fair, which runs through August 6.

