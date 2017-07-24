WKYC
One person believed dead in Newark shooting

Newark Advocate , WKYC 11:57 AM. EDT July 24, 2017

NEWARK, OHIO - At least one person is believed to have died in a reported shooting on North 21st Street in Newark, Ohio.

Police have yet to officially comment on the incident, but scanner traffic indicates there was a shooting in the area near Bob Evans. Eye witness reports indicate at least one person has died.

Police closed North 21st Street at Deo Drive to allow for responses to the scene.

The identity of the person who has died, the circumstances of the death and other information have not yet been released. The scene is not being regarded as an active shooter scene.

