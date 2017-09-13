Parma killer Gary Otte executed 25 years after crime

LUCASVILLE, Ohio -- Ohio has executed a man convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies in suburban Cleveland in 1992.

Death row inmate Gary Otte was put to death Wednesday at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

The time of death for the 45-year-old Otte was 10:54 a.m.

Lawyers for death row inmate Gary Otte wanted the court to apply the ruling of a Kentucky court last month that found the death penalty unconstitutional for people who were under 21 at the time their crimes were committed.

Otte was 20 when he killed Robert Wasikowski and Sharon Kostura.



He also tried to halt the execution with the argument that Ohio’s lethal injection method put him at risk of suffering severe pain.

JoEllen Smith, a state prisons department spokeswoman, says Otte did not sleep overnight. She says Otte showered early Wednesday, and shortly before 7 a.m. was praying with his parents.

His final meal Tuesday was a mushroom Swiss burger, a quart of Heath ice cream and a slice of banana cream pie.

The execution was the state's second this year. Ohio put to death a condemned child killer in July.

© 2017 Associated Press