Perry High School student dies in Tuscarawas County during landscaping job

Perry High School in Massillon. (Photo: Perry High School/Facebook)

A Perry High School student has passed away after working outdoors in Tuscarawas County on Thursday.

Mitchell Williams was spending his first day on the job working for Fipple Lawn Care. The crew was working at a preserve owned by Ohio Northern University's Tuscarawas campus in Bucks Township.

According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell, Williams was apparently not feeling well during the hot afternoon and co-workers found him lying on the ground. They attempted to call 911 several times but a weak cell signal prevented the calls from going through. A neighbor was finally able to help the crew make the call around 4:15 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, Williams was already dead. Authorities think it's likely the teen died of heat stroke as his body temperature was very high. It's also believed that Williams had not eaten all day.

Counselors will be available at the Perry High School Library on Monday June 19th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Perry High School addressed Williams' passing via Facebook on Friday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV