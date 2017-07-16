WKYC
Endangered Missing Child Advisory issued for Trumbull County teen

WKYC 6:09 PM. EDT July 16, 2017

A endangered missing child advisory has been issued for a Trumbull County teen Sunday.

Accoring to officials, 15-year-old Isabyl Royer was last seen leaving her home in Farmington Township on foot, Saturday around 8 p.m.

She is described as a 5'6'' white female, weight about 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.  

Royer was wearing a maroon and grey colored shirt, with black pants, and a black book bag. 

If you have any information, contact Trumbull County Officials at  (330) 675-2730.

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


