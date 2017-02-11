Police arrest a suspect in Ohio State student's murder

Brian Lee Golsby (Photo: GCPD)

The Grove City Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes, according to WCMH in Columbus.

Tokes’ body was discovered in Scioto Grove Metro Park Thursday afternoon. Police say she appeared to have died from gunshot wounds to the head. Police arrested Brian Lee Golsby and charged him with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery, WCMH reported.

The Grove City Police Department also posted the arrest on its Facebook page.

Tokes' body was discovered by a park visitor around 1 p.m. that day and she died from gunshot wounds. Tokes was reported missing by her two roommates after she left her job at Bodega Cafe around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

WCMH reports that that Golsby had just gotten out of prison in November 2016 after serving 6 years for rape and kidnapping in a Grove City case and is a registered sex offender in Franklin County.

WKYC and WCMH