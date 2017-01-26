Missing Toledo woman found safe

UPDATE | As of 11:35 a.m. Thursday, authorities say Jeanette Wert was found safe by a family member. The missing adult alert has been canceled.

Original story below:

TOLEDO, Ohio -- A missing adult alert has been issued for a 67-year-old woman.

Jeanette E. Wert was last seen on Starr Avenue in Toledo around 5 p.m. Wednesday, and hasn’t returned home.

Authorities say Wert is diabetic, among other medical conditions, and does not have her medication.

She’s described as 5’2” tall and weighs 135 pounds. Wert has long gray hair, which she wears in a ponytail, and gray eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and gray Nike tennis shoes.

Anybody with information is asked to call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

The missing adult alert is in effect for the following counties:

Lucas

Fulton

Henry

Ottawa

Wood

(© 2017 WKYC)