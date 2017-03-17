Police confronted by fellow cop who pointed assault weapon

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say an off duty Cincinnati police officer has been charged with misdemeanors for pointing an assault weapon at fellow officers while intoxicated.



The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2mPUUaE) officers responded Monday to a 911 call about a fight at an apartment building and were confronted by 45-year-old David Jenkins, who was wearing a Cincinnati police jacket and carrying an AR15 assault weapon.



Officers initially didn't believe Jenkins when he identified himself as a police officer, prompting them to retreat and call for backup. Jenkins surrendered after hearing a request over a police radio to step outside.



Jenkins has been a Cincinnati police officer since 2002. He's been charged with using weapons while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. Court records don't indicate if he has an attorney.

© 2017 Associated Press