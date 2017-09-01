Police K-9 Association coordinates Stark, Tuscarawas, & Harrison County Harvey relief

CANTON - The outpouring of support for Texas is coming from everywhere. Police agencies in Stark, Tuscarawas, and Harrison County are banding together, collecting supplies this weekend to be sent to Texas. The list was sent by a Police K-9 Association member in Texas, asking for the following items:
Water: MOST IMPORTANT
Formula
Bottles
Diapers
Wipes
Hand sanitizer
School supplies
Paper/pens/pencils
Blankets
Clothing (new preferably)
Hygiene products
Toothpaste/toothbrush/toilet paper/feminine hygiene products
Basic first aid supplies; Bandaids, Neosporin, etc
Someone donated a tractor trailer to carry the items south. The truck will be driven by a Dover police officer who also has a CDL license.
If you're interested in dropping off a donation, you can do so at the Stark Co. Sheriff's Office, the Canton Police K-9 Training Facility behind the water department at 2664 Harrisburg Road NW, the Hartville PD, the Cadiz PD, New Phiadelphia PD, and Dover PD.
Items will be collected over Labor Day weekend, loaded into the semi, then driven to Texas next week.
For more information, check out the Police K-9 Association's Facebook Page
© 2017 WKYC-TV
