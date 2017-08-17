Police: Ku Klux Klan flyers dropped at Cincinnati area homes

A member of the Ku Klux Klan holds a Confederate flag over his face during a rally, calling for the protection of Southern Confederate monuments, in Charlottesville, Virginia on July 8, 2017. (Photo: AFP Contributor)

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say packages containing Ku Klux Klan flyers were dropped at dozens of homes in a suburban Cincinnati township.



WXIX-TV in Cincinnati reports that Green Township police say employment guides in orange plastic wrappers were dropped on driveways this week. The guides had a message from the KKK taped inside that included statements such as "Racial purity is America's security."



Police say they are not investigating the action as a hate crime. They say the messages are protected as free speech under the U.S. Constitution.



Authorities say they did receive several calls from upset residents.



Police suspect someone probably saw an easy opportunity to hide their messages inside the guides, which were dated back in January, and then re-distribute them.

