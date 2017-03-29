Police release chaotic 911 calls from Cameo nightclub shooting in Cincinnati

(Photo: Cara Owsley. Cincinnati Enquirer, Custom)

CINCINNATI — The woman isn't identified. She's yelling. There's noise in the background.

It's seconds after 20 shots, possibly more, were fired inside Cameo nightclub, where she was with friends on Sunday morning. She calls 911.

"There is blood everywhere. He may not make it. Hurry up! Please. He got blood all over his body. There shouldn't be shooting at clubs. We was all just dancing, next thing you look around he's shot. Friends pick up and put him in a car ... damn, I don't really expect anyone to get (expletive) shot in a club."

It's one of 11 calls pleading for emergency assistance. Some are calm. Some carry the same theme of begging emergency workers to hurry. Some simply report there was a shooting.

Cincinnati police released documents and audio files Wednesday pertaining to Sunday's Cameo nightclub shooting, where 17 people were shot, one fatally.

An incident report showed the victims were 14 men and three women. They range in age from 24 to 33.

O'Bryan Spikes, 27, died at the scene from a single shot to the chest, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Of the 16 survivors, all but two have been released from area hospitals. The two that remain are in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Sixty-nine law enforcement and fire personnel responded to the Cameo scene, which began unfolding around 1:30 a.m., records show.

Officers at the scene shouted to dispatchers, "Everything you got! Expedite. Right now! Get me cars now!"

Multiple 911 calls were made to dispatchers to report the shootings at Cameo nightclub. This is a compilation of those calls. WARNING: Graphic content

District 4 Fire Chief Marc Monahan, who coordinated the chaotic scene, told The Enquirer earlier this week the call came in that six to 10 people had been shot. It would turn out to be the worst mass shooting in the city's history.

The initial call came in at 1:29 a.m. The club stayed open until 4 a.m. Police accounts say a couple of hundred people were inside at the time.

People jumped out windows and ditched shoes, perfume and phones in the parking lot so they could move faster or hide in the bathroom, too far from the door. Some people suffered injuries while fleeing, trampled in the madness.

By 1:31 a.m. police at the scene reported "at least six victims."

At 1:45 a.m., two officers reported to dispatchers that they detained someone who was standing in the club with a gun.

At 2:12 a.m., an officer reported to a dispatcher that a gun was recovered.

There have been no arrests. Police Chief Eliot Isaac said Monday he is confident police will find the people responsible.

In one 911 call, a caller tells the dispatcher, "My friend's been shot. Hurry up! Hurry up!"

The dispatcher asks if the caller knows who shot his friend and the caller replies no. The caller can be heard asking someone if they should load the shooting victim into a vehicle.

"Do not move him. Hello? Please do not move him," the dispatcher says.

Another caller tells a dispatcher he has two friends shot.

"I was running for my life," the caller said after being asked if he saw anything.

Another person called from the bathroom.

"I'm in the bathroom and they're saying they're shooting inside and outside. And I don't know what to do, I lost my friend." Later, the caller asks the dispatcher, "Is it done?"

Eight minutes after the initial dispatch call, a dispatcher reported, "Any available unit in the city is responding at this time, plus county units."

Officers on the scene were finding people in cars and down the road. They had been shot but fled.

One man was found shot under the entrance awning. Two others in a car. One man who had been shot in the head was picked up by an ambulance.

Twelve minutes after the initial dispatch another victim was located in the nightclub's parking lot.

Some victims drove themselves to the hospital.

According to dispatch traffic, by 1:49 a.m. two shooting victims had walked into University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Twenty minutes later two "walk-in" shooting victims arrived at Bethesda North Hospital. More than 45 minutes after the initial call, another victim walked into the Short Vine fire station.

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black told the City Council on Wednesday that police officers investigating the Cameo nightclub shootings are "making substantial and significant progress."

But, he urged patience.

"There are a lot of witnesses and a lot of evidence," Black said.

Contributing: Anne Saker, The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Enquirer