(Photo: AP)

YOUNGSTOWN - President Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Youngstown next Tuesday, July 25.

The President will appear at the Covelli Centre starting at 7:00 p.m. Doors are set to open at 4.

Tickets are available by clicking HERE. You may only register up two (2) tickets per mobile number for the event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.

© 2017 WKYC-TV