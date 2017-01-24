Record number of vehicles rolled across turnpike in 2016

(Photo: Ohio Turnpike Commission/Facebook)

BEREA - BEREA, Ohio - An improving economy, mild temperatures and low gas prices contributed to a record number of motorists traveling the Ohio Turnpike in 2016.

The turnpike reported Monday that 54.9 million vehicles traveled along the 241-mile stretch of highway last year, covering a distance of more than 3 billion miles. It was only the third time more than 3 billion miles were traveled in the turnpike's 61 years, the turnpike said in a news release.

"The Ohio Turnpike is a key east-west interstate connector with a stable base of freight," Randy Cole, the turnpike's executive director, said in a news release.

Cole said usage of the E-Z Pass electronic toll system increased by 2.2 percent, with 57.1 percent of all customers using the popular travel pass. Use of the E-Z Pass can save motorists 33 percent on tolls compared to cash-paying customers.

Turnpike Public Information Officer Brian Newbacher on Monday attributed the busy year with the turnpike's paving projects that provide motorists with an easier driving experience, and growing usage of the E-Z Pass, which was introduced to motorists in 2009 after a four-year study.

"I think the paving projects make for a smoother ride, and people are beginning to discover the value of the E-Z Pass. It makes a lot of sense, even if they don't drive the turnpike regularly," Newbacher said.

Newbacher said Monday that future projections show an increase in the number of motorists using the turnpike as well as the amount of freight being transported.

"I think it stands to reason the long-term projections should increase," Newbacher said. "It's the most direct route east to west for major cities."

According to Cole, the number of vehicle miles in 2016 was 3.037 billion, 2.6 million fewer than the record of 3.040 billion miles set in 2006.

