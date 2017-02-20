Report: John Kasich scheduled to meet with Donald Trump on Friday

(Photo: Getty Images)

John Kasich, an outspoken critic and former primary rival of President Donald Trump, has a tentative meeting with the president Friday at the White House, according to a CNN report.

The report cites unnamed sources from Team Kasich and the White House.

Kasich adviser John Weaver retweeted information about the meeting and a link to the story late Monday.

The Ohio governor hasn't met with Trump since he became the GOP nominee for president, defeating Kasich and 15 other primary rivals. Kasich refused to vote for Trump in the 2016 general election. While he has said the country should give Trump a chance now that he's president, he has continued to criticize White House policies and actions, from Trump's executive order on immigration to the general tenor of White House communication.

This weekend, Kasich said "loose words" from the White House caused concern worldwide. World leaders need to hear from Trump himself that the U.S. is committed to its alliances, such as NATO, Kasich said.

Kasich last visited the White House as the guest of President Barack Obama, helping him sell the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. Trump opposed the deal as a candidate and officially pulled the U.S. out of the agreement upon taking office.

The timing of the planned meeting is, on its face, odd. The Ohio governor is scheduled to release a book in April highlighting his vision and policies that contrast with those of Trump. The book will position him, at the least, for a long-term spot as a Trump critic and could leave the door open to another presidential campaign.

Kasich's allies also have launched a new political group, the 501(c)(4) nonprofit "Two Paths America," to promote Kasich's ideas.

Cincinnati.com