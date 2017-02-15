Report: More than 55,000 US bridges structurally deficient

Bridge over dry river (Photo: Karl Weatherly, (c) Karl Weatherly)

WASHINGTON -- A new report says the Brooklyn Bridge and Washington's Arlington Memorial Bridge are among thousands of spans considered structurally deficient throughout the United States.

Although the numbers of deficient bridges have declined in recent years, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's analysis of transportation department data shows more than 55,000 bridges in the U.S. have been deemed deficient -- including many in Ohio.

ARBTA says deficient bridges are crossed about 185 million times a day. The top 14 most-traveled deficient bridges are located in California.

Bridges labeled structurally deficient aren't necessarily in immediate danger of collapse. The term is applied when spans need rehabilitation or replacement because at least one major component has advanced deterioration or other problems.

Below are the top most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Ohio -- be sure to zoom in for a better glimpse of the list (app users CLICK HERE):

Bridges in Ohio by WKYC.com on Scribd

(© 2017 KXTV)