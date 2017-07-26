REPORT | One dead, 5 injured in accident at Ohio State Fair in Columbus

(Photo: NBC 4 Columbus)

COLUMBUS - According to NBC 4 Columbus, one person is dead, five are critically injured after a reported ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday evening.

One other person is in stable condition, according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

The Ohio State Fair tweeted out the following just after 7:30 p.m.

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

Wednesday was opening day at the Fair, which runs through August 6.

