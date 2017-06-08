Richland County teen dies in crash north of Shelby

police scene (Photo: WFAA)

SHELBY - A Shiloh teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash at Dininger Road and Ohio 61 early Thursday morning when he failed to stop for a stop sign and his vehicle was struck by an SUV.

Dylan Patton, 17, of Shiloh, was pronounced dead at 3:36 a.m. at the scene,according to coroner's investigator Bob Ball.

According to the Mansfield post of the Highway Patrol, the crash occurred about 3:19 a.m. when Patton's 2009 gray Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Dininger Road failed to stop for the stop sign at Ohio 61. The pickup was struck by a 2005 black Ford Freestyle SUV traveling south on Ohio 61.

The impact directed the SUV off the west side of the road and into a field and the pickup truck flipped over coming to rest in the ditch on the west side of Ohio 61, according to the patrol.

Patton was the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado. Passenger Brody Brown, 16, of Shelby, was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the Ford was April Pickesimer, 41, New Haven, was flown to Grant Hospital in Columbus with with non-life threatening injuries, the patrol said. Passenger Earl Kirkwood, 51, of New Haven, was transported to OhioHealth Shelby Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the patrol said.

Shelby and Plymouth police, Richland County Sheriff's Office, Shelby and Plymouth fire and EMS all assisted at the scene.

Ohio 61 was closed for about an hour.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash. The deceased was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

