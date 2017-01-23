Richland County tops state in fighting food stamp fraud

MANSFIELD - Richland County is first in the state in the timely processing information on possible food stamp assistance fraud.

Jobs & Family Services director Sharlene Neumann told the county commissioners recently the local JFS office receives daily reports from the state’s Income Eligible Verification System, which are compared with local records to determine if there is any fraud.

Neumann said Richland County processed 13,459 alerts, or an average of 50 matches per day, in 2016.

“We have 45 days to process them and this is the first time in many, many years that we’ve ever been at the top for 12 solid months,” she said. Neumann gave the head of the fraud department, Linda Pesch, credit for the achievement.

Last year, the IEVS matches uncovered $200,069 in food assistance fraud involving 116 individuals and resulted in recovery of $111,919.

Neumann said Richland County has not had a large individual fraud since one about 13 years ago which resulted in recouping about $17,000.

“The 116 individuals who committed fraud represent about only one-half percent of the 20,000 people who receive food help,” she said. “We have good citizens who report and are working part time and that’s a good thing. These are not public assistance people.”

Neumann pointed out that public assistance dollars processed by the 50 local JFS employees working in a timely and accurate manner also has a significant impact on the local economy. The agency provided $27.3 million in food assistance and $231 million in Medicaid assistance to local nursing homes in 2016.

