Rob Portman asked Twitter for its thoughts on the Senate health care bill. Guess what happened?

Carl Weiser , cweiser@enquirer.com , WKYC 9:05 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

Thursday afternoon, in the hours after Senate Republicans unveiled their health care bill, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman posted a simple request on Twitter:

"Here is the full text of the draft Senate health care bill. Let me know what you think."

And Twitter did.

The Terrace Park Republican is one of the key votes on the bill; he's currently undecided, saying's concerned about the bill's impact on Medicaid recipients and the fight against opioids.

So far he's gotten at least 2,300 replies, virtually all of them urging him to vote 'no' - plus a few thanking him for at least asking.

Here's some of what he's heard: 

For his part, Portman is still deciding.

"We have 11.5 million people in Ohio, and Rob is listening and hearing from constituents on both sides of the health care debate," spokeswoman Emily Benavides said in a statement Friday.

"He is currently examining this new Senate health care proposal carefully and awaiting the analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.  If the final legislation is good for Ohio, he will support it. If not, he will oppose it." 

