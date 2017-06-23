Rob Portman asked Twitter for its thoughts on the Senate health care bill. Guess what happened?

(Photo: AP)

Thursday afternoon, in the hours after Senate Republicans unveiled their health care bill, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman posted a simple request on Twitter:

"Here is the full text of the draft Senate health care bill. Let me know what you think."

And Twitter did.

The Terrace Park Republican is one of the key votes on the bill; he's currently undecided, saying's concerned about the bill's impact on Medicaid recipients and the fight against opioids.

So far he's gotten at least 2,300 replies, virtually all of them urging him to vote 'no' - plus a few thanking him for at least asking.

Here's some of what he's heard:

I think people throughout Ohio are going to die as a direct result of this bill, if it gets passed. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) June 22, 2017

And you should be VERY thankful for Twitter character limits right now. — Allan Joseph (@allanmjoseph) June 22, 2017

It will actively hurt my loved ones and return us to the world where I couldn't get health insurance when working freelance. Please vote no. — lisa shininger 🍑 (@ohseafarer) June 22, 2017

I heard you like fighting the #opioidcrisis. This bill doesn't do that. This is a hard no, Rob. pic.twitter.com/Fo54OXeqjP — David Miller (@DavidMiller0789) June 22, 2017

A bunch of us took a bus to D.C. to try to talk with you & tell you our thoughts. But you were too busy talking with $$ to meet us. pic.twitter.com/lSKIUqJpui — Gringacongatos🇺🇸😺 (@gringacongatos) June 22, 2017

No no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no NO — politicabs (@politicabs) June 22, 2017

Don't forget to show your work — Kristin Moyer (@kmoyer3) June 22, 2017

For his part, Portman is still deciding.

"We have 11.5 million people in Ohio, and Rob is listening and hearing from constituents on both sides of the health care debate," spokeswoman Emily Benavides said in a statement Friday.

"He is currently examining this new Senate health care proposal carefully and awaiting the analysis by the Congressional Budget Office. If the final legislation is good for Ohio, he will support it. If not, he will oppose it."

