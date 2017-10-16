Searchers seek missing boater in Mosquito Lake

CORTLAND, Ohio -- Authorities are continuing the search for a boater missing in a northeastern Ohio lake.

He disappeared Sunday after a vessel capsized at Mosquito Lake, roughly 20 miles north of Youngstown.

The Vindicator reports that one man was rescued by a passing boater, and authorities spent hours searching for a second man, 51-year-old John Schuster.

Searchers say that strong winds and choppy water hampered the search efforts, which were suspended overnight. The search was expected to resume Monday.

