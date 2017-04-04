Cincinnati club shooting suspect dies

(Photo: Liz Dufour, Enquirer, Custom)

CINCINNATI - One of two shooting suspects in the Cameo nightclub mass shooting died early Tuesday, his lawyer told The Enquirer.

Deondre Davis, 29, has been hospitalized since the March 26 shooting at the East End club that left 15 wounded and now two dead.

Davis was charged with murder Thursday along with Cornell Beckley, 27, who is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $1.7 million bond.

"The family wants to fight to clear (Davis') name," Attorney Carl Lewis said.

Lewis represented Davis on a slew of minor charges in the past, saying, "He was one of my mischievous kids, not a hardened criminal."

Davis was at the club with family members to celebrate two birthdays. And he was friends with O'Bryan Spikes, 27, who died in the shooting, Lewis added.

Lewis said the information he's gathered shows Davis had his hands out and was trying to mediate an argument that broke out when he was shot.

Family members hurried him into a car to get him to a hospital but transferred him to a passing ambulance on Kellogg Avenue.

His brother can be heard on a 911 call telling Davis to "hold on, hold on."

Lewis said when Davis arrived at the hospital he was able to give a thumbs up and shake his head no when asked if he was in pain.

But he went downhill from there. His kidneys failed, followed by other organs, Lewis said.

The surviving victims of the Cameo shooting are: Rodney Espy, 30, Jraejah Warren, 28, Stephen Haley, 28, Rayshunda Higgins, 33, Jarrod Givens, 26, Ronald Lee, 33, Nathan McClendon, 27, Shannon Brown, 25, Jordan Harris, 24, Valor Stanley, 28, Bryant Stevenson, 28, Christopher Harris, 33, Michael Feagins Jr., 30, Khristian Howell, 25, and Regina Madaris, 33.

Cincinnati Enquirer