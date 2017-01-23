Self-driving cars could change face of Mansfield

An autonomous car drives along a course during CES International Jan. 6 in Las Vegas. (Photo: John Locher/Associated Press)

MANSFIELD – Self-driving cars will dramatically reshape the way space gets used in cities — and sooner than many people believe, area community planning leaders were told recently.

Automated vehicles are capable of traveling much closer together than humans can safely drive, so that the number of lanes needed for travel will be reduced, and current street widths and configurations for intersections may no longer make sense, speakers from OHM Advisors told the Richland County Regional Planning Commission at its annual dinner Wednesday.

And as a growing number of Americans adopt use of the vehicles, including tiny rented "pods" or shuttles, the large swaths of asphalt now set aside as parking lots can be sculpted down, and paved areas can be put to other uses, Jason Sudy and Justin Robbins said.

Robbins is a senior planner at OHM Advisors, a planning and urban design firm headquartered in southeastern Michigan, but with offices in Columbus and Brecksville.

Sudy is the founder of Side Street Planning, a Columbus firm specializing in neighborhood-scale planning. He joined OHM Advisors as a senior planner in October.

Communities should approach local development policies cautiously and thoughtfully — aware that driverless vehicles will disrupt patterns of land use that have evolved over 100 years, with the invention of the internal combustion engine and the automobile age.

As the scale of the electronics and equipment needed to guide an automated car has decreased from near the size of a vehicle itself to the size of a cellphone, all major automobile companies collectively are spending trillions in competition to adopt driverless technology, they said. “Ford is rebranding itself, not as a car company, but as a ‘mobility’ company,” Robbins said.

“It’s not just fly by night investors,” Sudy commented.said.

Mansfield-area leaders watched a video that showed how driverless vehicles navigate and interpret lane markings, intersections and other vehicles, and watched a vehicle react to an accident ahead, safely braking and stopping short of the problem.

As time goes on, the algorithms used by autonomous vehicles will improve, and driverless vehicles will be programmed to “learn” from each other’s experiences on the road, Robbins said.

The OHM consultants shared simulations that showed how driverless cars could safely navigate intersections individually, without use of a traffic light and without slowing down — or travel together in “platoons,” one group waiting until the other crosses through.

Uber currently is experimenting with driverless cars in Pittsburgh — a challenging urban environment that supporters say would prove the technology can safely handle roads anywhere, Autonomous cars are being used in Phoenix — and in Columbus, experiments using platoons of driverless trucks, led by one truck that has a driver, are taking place, the speakers said.

It’s likely that autonomous vehicles will come into their first regular use in urban environments — starting with shuttle systems on college campuses, medical complexes and large tracts of offices, the speakers said.

It may take longer, “the further you are out, in a rural area,” Sudy said.

Some people will choose to own autonomous vehicles outright, but the number of cars needed in a single household could decrease. A single vehicle could deliver one family member to a destination, then be programmed to return to drive another to a different location, they said.

Other people may choose to rent vehicles only when they need them — picking a small, efficient “pod” when they don’t need to bring any large items with them, choosing a larger vehicle if they need to stow away, say, golf clubs.

Federal regulators are now working toward national rules for autonomous vehicle travel, rather than the hodgepodge of state regulation, Sudy said.

“There’s going to be a transition time,” he said.

But with each autonomous vehicle added, travel will become safer for everyone, the speakers said. “We have the potential to eliminate up to 98 percent of all accidents,” Sudy said.

Considerable space currently is set aside across the U.S. for parking areas, either on-street or as large lots — but that won’t be needed if many people typically are traveling in “pods” rather than full-sized cars, they said.

“Parking is the number one constraint for development, in any context,” Sudy said.

“We are wasting 40 percent of our land (in some locations) for parking,” Robbins said. “What happens when that goes away?”

Downtown areas were developed over decades, and an explosion of willingness to travel further to shop and work during the 1950s and 1960s “completely wrote the book” on how land was developed and used, Robbins said.

In 10 years, as driverless cars come into greater use, communities will begin to need to decide what to do with some of the paved areas, considering whether to add buildings or convert tracts to parks, storm water retention ponds or other uses, they said.

Early in the talk, those attending the dinner were asked for a show of hands on whether they thought self-driving cars would come into regular use on the road in the next seven years. Many hands went up — and no hands, on the thought that statement was hogwash.

Sudy noted that the number of 16-year-olds obtaining drivers’ licenses currently is at its lowest level “since they started keeping track.” Teenagers don’t need cars because they spend much less time hanging out at malls, and much of their time using their smartphone.

lmartz@gannett.com

419-521-7229

Twitter: @MNJmartz

Mansfield News Journal