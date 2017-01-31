Senators Brown and Portman react to Trump Supreme Court nominee

(Photo: WKYC)

Both of Ohio's U.S. Senators were quick to react to the nomination of Judge Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Republican Rob Portman said in a statement:

“I welcome the nomination of Judge Gorsuch to serve as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. The job of a Supreme Court justice is to fairly and impartially apply the law, and to protect the rights guaranteed by the Constitution, not to advance public policy goals by legislating from the bench. Judge Gorsuch has an outstanding record as a fair-minded, independent, and universally-respected judge. I look forward to considering his nomination as he goes through a fair and thorough evaluation process.”

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has already announced his opposition to President Trump's nominee, stating:

“The people of Ohio deserve Supreme Court Justices who will defend the rights of working families over Wall Street and corporate special interests – and Judge Gorsuch’s record doesn’t pass that test,” Brown said. “I cannot support any nominee who does not recognize that corporations are not people. The Supreme Court has enormous influence over the lives of everyday Ohioans, and any nominee must be willing to defend their rights to make their own healthcare decisions, collectively bargain for safe workplaces and fair pay, and to be protected from discrimination and Wall Street greed.”

Some of Brown's additional justification for not supporting Judge Gorsuch include ruling that corporations are people, ruling against women’s rights to basic healthcare at places like Planned Parenthood, and judicial theories that oppose protections that ensure clean air and water and safe food and medicine.

Republicans hold a 52-seat majority in the Senate, large enough to block former president Barack Obama's choice of federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland last year but not sufficient to overcome a filibuster if Democrats seek to bottle up the nomination as revenge for what many consider a stolen Supreme Court seat. Unless Trump can win over eight of them, Republicans will have to change the Senate's rules, eliminating the 60-vote threshold needed to bring the nomination to the floor. Trump endorsed such a move last week.

The White House is hoping to have the seat filled in time for the court's April sitting, the last of the 2016 term, when several cases could be considered involving such issues as religious liberty and transgender rights. That likely was one reason for announcing the nomination two days earlier than initially planned.

USA TODAY contributed to this report

(© 2017 WKYC)