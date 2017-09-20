Slyvester Stallone vists the Mansfield Police Department while filming 'Escape Plan 3'

(Photo: Mansfield News Journal)

On the second day of filming "Escape Plan 3," actor Sylvester Stallone, widely-known as Rocky Balboa, visited the Mansfield Police Department.

During his visit, Stallone got a chance to observe K-9 training.

Stallone posted the demonstration on his Instagram account. The video shows a K-9 at a stand-still and after being signaled, attacking the left arm of a police officer.

Took a break from filming to work out at the police gym and they gave me an unexpected demonstration… Kids, do not try this at home! #dogs #K-9 #mansfieldpolicedepartment #fitness #escapeplan3 #movies #mansbestfriend A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Though Escape Plan 2 hasn't hit theaters yet, No. 3 is already in the works.

This is just to clarify things… Escape plan 2 has not come out yet, but we are working on the next installment. A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

