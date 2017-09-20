Slyvester Stallone vists the Mansfield Police Department while filming 'Escape Plan 3'

On the second day of filming "Escape Plan 3," actor Sylvester Stallone, widely-known as Rocky Balboa, visited the Mansfield Police Department.
During his visit, Stallone got a chance to observe K-9 training.
Stallone posted the demonstration on his Instagram account. The video shows a K-9 at a stand-still and after being signaled, attacking the left arm of a police officer.
Though Escape Plan 2 hasn't hit theaters yet, No. 3 is already in the works.
