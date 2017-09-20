WKYC
Slyvester Stallone vists the Mansfield Police Department while filming 'Escape Plan 3'

Alycea Smith , WKYC 8:06 PM. EDT September 20, 2017

On the second day of filming "Escape Plan 3," actor Sylvester Stallone, widely-known as Rocky Balboa, visited the Mansfield Police Department. 

During his visit, Stallone got a chance to observe K-9 training.

Stallone posted the demonstration on his Instagram account. The video shows a K-9 at a stand-still and after being signaled, attacking the left arm of a police officer.

 

 

Though Escape Plan 2 hasn't hit theaters yet, No. 3 is already in the works.

 

 

This is just to clarify things… Escape plan 2 has not come out yet, but we are working on the next installment.

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

 

