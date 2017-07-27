Social media reacts to Ohio State Fair tragedy

(Photo: NBC 4 Columbus)

Ohio residents are still in shock following an accident at the state fair Wednesday that killed one and injured seven.

Many of them shared their thoughts on social media. Most expressed heartbreak for the victims, while others talked about their fears of going on such rides. Sympathy was also expressed for the people who run the fair, not wanting them to blame themselves for what they feel is a "freak accident."

You can view some of the more notable posts below.

