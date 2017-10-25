Son pleads guilty to raping mother, says he 'blacked out'

CINCINNATI -- A Cincinnati man has pleaded guilty to raping his 63-year-old mother but suggested he might have been drugged before the attack, causing him to black out.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the 46-year-old man accepted an 11-year prison sentence Tuesday after initially saying he wanted out of a plea deal.

The man's attorney says his client struggled with the idea of a long prison sentence.

Prosecutors say the woman suffered a broken neck during the assault earlier this year, in addition to bruises, cuts and bite marks.

The man says he doesn't know what happened and said someone might have put something in his drink.

The Associated Press generally does not identify victims of sexual assault and is not naming the defendant to avoid identifying his mother.

© 2017 Associated Press