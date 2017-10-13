Southern Ohio killings: What's known about suspect Arron Lawson? Not much

(Photo: Lawrence County Sheriff's Department)

After a large manhunt on Friday, police announced the arrest of Arron Lawson in connection with the Wednesday deaths of four people in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Not much is known about Lawson, 23, other than he lived on State Route 93 about a quarter of a mile from the location of the killings. Police and relatives said he was a relative of the victims.

Killed were Pedro, Ohio residents Donald McGuire, 50, Tammie McGuire, 43, Staci Jackson, 25, and Devin Holston, 7. A fifth person was stabbed but is expected to recover.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery Lawless told reporters during a Friday news conference that Lawson was someone who could "live in the woods" for some time and was known to have MREs or "Meals, Ready-to-eat."

A Facebook page under the name "Arron Lawson" listed a residence of South Point, Ohio, which is also in Lawrence County. Public records, however, list Lawson's address in Pedro, Ohio.

The Facebook page shows he attended Ironton High School, which is 26 minutes by car from the address provided in Lawson's public records. Attempts to reach Ironton City Schools were not immediately returned.

An online search of the Lawrence County Clerk of Courts website did not return any criminal records for Lawson and neither did an online background check.

Police said on Friday no motive had been established. Lisa Jackson, daughter of Tammie McGuire, told reporters Friday Lawson was a cousin, the son of Tammie McGuire's sister, and was around the family frequently.

Lawrence County is the southernmost county in the state of Ohio. It is part of the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area.

The scene of the shooting is about an hour and 15 minutes from the scenes of the Rhoden family killings in which eight people were shot on April 22, 2016 in four Pike County, Ohio homes.

