Starting today, Ohio drivers need to give bicyclists some room

The Enquirer staff , WKYC 12:14 AM. EDT March 21, 2017

Starting Tuesday, Ohio drivers will have to give more space to bicyclists when passing.

When passing a bike, drivers must give at least three feet for bicyclists.

The Ohio Bicycle Federation has worked since 2009 for passage of a 3-foot passing clearance bill. According to the Federation, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo already have three-foot passing laws. Now that the bill has passed, Ohio is the 28th state to have a three-foot passing requirement.

THE CINCINNATI ENQUIRER


